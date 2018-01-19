Blue Jays acquire Grichuk from Cardinals in exchange for Leone, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blue Jays acquire Grichuk from Cardinals in exchange for Leone, Greene

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk on Friday, January 19.

According to MLB.com, the Cardinals got right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone and right-handed pitching prospect Conner Greene.

Grichuk, 26, appeared in 122 games for the Cardinals in 2017.

Leone, 26, had an ERA of 2.56 in 2017, with 81 strikeouts. He's had four seasons in the majors at Seattle, Arizona and Toronto.

Greene, 22, spent the 2017 season with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, posting an ERA of 5.29 with 92 strikeouts.

