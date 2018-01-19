Blue Jays acquire Grichuk from Cardinals in exchange for Leone, Greene

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk on Friday, January 19.

According to MLB.com, the Cardinals got right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone and right-handed pitching prospect Conner Greene.

The #STLCards have acquired RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Conner Greene from the #BlueJays in exchange for OF Randal Grichuk.



Leone, 26, appeared in 65 games for the Blue Jays in 2017 and compiled a 2.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP with 81 Ks in 70.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/W7WRQVz21R — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 19, 2018

Grichuk, 26, appeared in 122 games for the Cardinals in 2017.

Leone, 26, had an ERA of 2.56 in 2017, with 81 strikeouts. He's had four seasons in the majors at Seattle, Arizona and Toronto.

Greene, 22, spent the 2017 season with the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, posting an ERA of 5.29 with 92 strikeouts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.