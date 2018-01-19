EPA offers job training in Madison Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) -

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is offering a program to train residents for environmental jobs in the Madison County, Missouri area.

According to the EPA, the program will provide participants with three certifications to prepare them for careers in environmental cleanup work.

The training is free.

To be considered for the program, you have to attend one of the scheduled information sessions held at:

Black River Electrical Cooperative
2600 Highway 67
Fredericktown, MO 63645

  • Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., or 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

To preregister, call the Madison County Health Dept. at 573-783-1131.

Job placement is not guaranteed.

