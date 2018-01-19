EPA offers job training in Madison Co., MO

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is offering a program to train residents for environmental jobs in the Madison County, Missouri area.

According to the EPA, the program will provide participants with three certifications to prepare them for careers in environmental cleanup work.

The training is free.

To be considered for the program, you have to attend one of the scheduled information sessions held at:

Black River Electrical Cooperative

2600 Highway 67

Fredericktown, MO 63645

Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

To preregister, call the Madison County Health Dept. at 573-783-1131.

Job placement is not guaranteed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.