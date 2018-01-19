McCracken Co., KY schools take steps to be 100% tobacco-free

The McCracken County Board of Education approved the first reading Thursday that would make the district 100 percent tobacco-free.

According to the district, a second reading has to be approved before its made official.

The no-tobacco policy changes include school-related trips and include McCracken students, personnel or representatives of the school district.

