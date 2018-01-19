Kennett Board of Public Works warns of scam calls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett Board of Public Works warns of scam calls

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Kennett Board of Public Works, customers are reporting getting scam calls demanding payment of their utility bills.

They said the Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative have customers reporting the same thing.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance cautions customers that they should never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller. They will never demand immediate payment over the phone.

If you think a fake utility bill collector or any other scammer has contacted you: 

