Kennett Board of Public Works warns of scam calls

According to the Kennett Board of Public Works, customers are reporting getting scam calls demanding payment of their utility bills.

They said the Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative have customers reporting the same thing.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance cautions customers that they should never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller. They will never demand immediate payment over the phone.

If you think a fake utility bill collector or any other scammer has contacted you:

Call the police or your utility company.

File a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, online at or by phone at 800-392-8222. Be ready to include in your complaint any notices received or caller ID numbers for the incoming call.

