Southeast instructor named Art Educator of the Year

A Southeast Missouri State University instructor of art and middle and secondary education has been named Missouri Art Education Association (MAEA) Higher Education Art Educator of the Year.

Carol Horst will be recognized during an awards ceremony April 6 in Branson, Missouri.

According to Southeast, Horst is the head of art education in Southeast’s Department of Art, and the coordinator of the University’s Art Academy, Art Reach and High School Art Exhibit.

“I’m very honored and humbled to receive this award, especially since there are so many great people in the organization, many of whom are equally deserving,” Horst explained. “I have been very inspired by other members of MAEA.”

Horst joined the university in 2008. She has taught art in Jackson and Eureka, Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.