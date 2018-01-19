Salmonella infections associated with sprouts served at Jimmy John’s in IL

Jimmy John’s said it has directed all locations chain-wide to temporarily stop serving sprouts as a precautionary measure while seven consumer complaints in Illinois and Wisconsin are investigated.

This is due to two cases of Salmonella infections reported on Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

investigators believe the most likely source of the infection are sprouts from a number of Jimmy John’s locations. According to Jimmy John's, the sprouts were purchased in Minnesota and could be linked to seven complaints over a one week period, including Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities and not negotiable in our business,” said James North, President and CEO. “We have been working closely with the Departments of Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as their federal counterparts, as they investigate the claims. While the results of the investigation are not conclusive and we are still gathering more information, we have voluntarily directed all franchisees to remove sprouts as a precautionary measure from all supply and distribution. Customers can have complete confidence that all of our ingredients are of the quality they have come to know and expect from our brand.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health said if you have developed symptoms to contact your local doctor or health department.

Symptoms may include a headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration. Symptoms appear 6-72 hours after eating.

IDPH is also reminding restaurants not to let food handlers with diarrhea work.

Person-to-person transmission of Salmonella occurs when an infected person’s feces, from his or her unwashed hands, contaminates food during preparation or comes into direct contact with another person according to IDPH.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.