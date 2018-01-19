ISP looking for car involved in deadly crash, WWII veteran killed

This image is a stock photo of a Cadillac similar to the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. (Source: Illinois State Police)

The Illinois State Police is asking for help looking for a car involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 64 near Nashville, Illinois.

The car is a 2007 black Cadillac CTS. It will likely have damage to the rear passenger side and contain silver paint transfer in the damaged area.

According to ISP, witnesses reported that the Cadillac had tinted windows at the time of the crash.

On January 5, troopers say a Toyota Avalon was eastbound on I-64 in the right lane and a black 2007 Cadillac CTS approached from behind at a high rate of speed in the same lane.

Troopers say the Cadillac passed the Toyota on the left and as the Cadillac merged back into the right lane, it hit the Toyota. This caused the Toyota to leave the road and crash into a tree.

According to ISP, a 93-year-old WWII Air Force veteran died in the crash. His wife was also in the vehicle and she was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 at 618-542-1129.

The family of the victim is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.

