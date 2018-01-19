Criminal record expungement to help Cairo, IL residents

A group of lawyers will head to Cairo, Illinois on Saturday, January 20 to give people a new lease on life.

Land of Lincoln, a not-for-profit organization providing free legal aid to low-income people, will be offering free legal assistance Saturday morning at Cairo High School.

If you have ever been convicted of a crime, or arrested but never charged, then this is your chance to clear your record.

The services are for anyone with a criminal record in the state of Illinois.

Senior Lawyer at Land of Lincoln, Andrew Weaver, explains who this event will benefit.

“These are people who have paid their debt to society," said Weaver. "Their crime may be 30-years-old and that crime has been a problem for them all their life. They cant get a job, they can’t find suitable housing. And, the simple act of having the judge seal that record can open up so many opportunities for them.”

With some of the challenges the city of Cairo has seen, this is a free service for any eligible person with an Illinois criminal record.

According to Weaver, getting housing or employment can be a challenging task with a criminal record.

Weaver said this could potentially help with better job opportunities and access to better housing.

Land of Lincoln services the southern 65-counties in Illinois.

The Ready To Work Initiative was funded by the Lawyers Trust Fund Grant with the goal to eliminate legal barriers to employment.

