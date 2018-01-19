MO Governor announces government vehicle reductions

More government cars are being reduced according to an announcement by Governor Eric Greitens.

The Office of Administration confirmed that this reduction will result in $2.2 million in cost savings.

In FY18, the Department of Natural Resources reduced their vehicle fleet by 86 cars—approximately 14% of their total fleet.

