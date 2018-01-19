Wanted man captured in Massac Co. after struggle

Jeffery Anderson was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of burglary and theft. (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department)

A Brookport, Illinois wanted man was captured after a struggle with officers.

Jeffery Anderson, 46, was wanted for failure to appear on an original charge of burglary and theft out of Massac County.

According to the sheriff's office, on January 18, deputies and Brookport police went to a home in the 7900 block of Unionville Rd. to serve an arrest warrant.

When they found Anderson, officers say he tried to escape out of a window and refused to comply with deputies' demands.

Officers tased Anderson, but said he continued to struggle with them before being taken into custody.

A deputy injured his knee during the struggle with Anderson.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center on the original warrant. Further charges are expected as a result of Anderson fleeing from deputies and the deputy being injured in the struggle.

