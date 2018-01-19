2018 Kentucky Derby poster contest now underway

The 2018 Kentucky Derby poster contest is now underway.

First Lady Glenna Bevin launched the contest online with the help of Kentucky Interactive.

High school students throughout Kentucky will have the opportunity to create the Governor’s Derby Poster.

It will be displayed at the state capitol for years to come.

The students should keep this question in mind while designing the poster: "What does the Kentucky Derby look like to you?”

“Matt and I were so pleased with the outcome of last year’s contest,” said Glenna Bevin in a news release. “It is very important to give students the chance to use their creative skills for a greater cause. It empowers them and gives them confidence to share their own ideas.”

The three contest finalists will be invited to attend a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion on March 10, 2018.

At that luncheon the winner will be revealed.

The winner will have the opportunity to attend the Kentucky Derby festival luncheon and will receive a $500 scholarship.

Second place will receive a $300 scholarship, and the third place winner will receive a $200 scholarship.

The scholarships are from #WeAreKY, Inc. Foundation.

The deadline for submission is February 28, 2018.

