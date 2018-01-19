You can see this two-headed black rat snake in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

You can see this two-headed black rat snake in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It’s not something you see every day. We’re talking about a two-headed black rat snake.

The reptile is taking refuge at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.

Heartland Weekend’s Nichole Cartmell got a close-up look at the reptile. CLICK HERE to take a closer look.

