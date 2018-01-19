You can see this two-headed black rat snake in Cape Girardeau

Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is open following to a large structure fire according to the Kentucky Transportation District.
A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.
More government cars are being reduced according to an announcement by Governor Eric Greitens.
A Brookport, Illinois wanted man was captured after a struggle with officers.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.
The premium membership which grants faster shipping and access to Amazon Video, will increase by 18 percent.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
The CDC says the flu kills at least 12,000 people annually.
Jamie Hauad is about to be a free man. He was 17 years old when he was convicted of the May 1997 double murder of two known gang members in Chicago.
