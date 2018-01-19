You can see this two-headed black rat snake in Cape Girardeau

It’s not something you see every day. We’re talking about a two-headed black rat snake.

The reptile is taking refuge at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.

Heartland Weekend’s Nichole Cartmell got a close-up look at the reptile. CLICK HERE to take a closer look.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.