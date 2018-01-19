Man sues driver in crash that killed pregnant wife, 3 sons

Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.
US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is open following to a large structure fire according to the Kentucky Transportation District.
US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is open following to a large structure fire according to the Kentucky Transportation District.
A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.
A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.
More government cars are being reduced according to an announcement by Governor Eric Greitens.
More government cars are being reduced according to an announcement by Governor Eric Greitens.
A Brookport, Illinois wanted man was captured after a struggle with officers.
A Brookport, Illinois wanted man was captured after a struggle with officers.