Victims identified in Calvert City, KY tugboat explosion

Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly tugboat explosion on the Tennessee River on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, at 9:17 a.m., the Marshall County Dispatch received a call reporting an explosion on a tugboat dry-docked on Hollinger Road.

KSP Troopers say the tugboat was being worked on at the time.

They say the preliminary investigation showed an explosion resulted in a flash fire and then a small fire inside the tugboat.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and numerous other people were injured.

According to KSP, 21-year-old Javier Fuenes reportedly had "minor injuries," 23-year-old Wilson Madrid had "minor injuries," James Lang had "serious injuries" and Tyler Wedington had "serious injuries." They were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Jimmy Lang, Billy Counts, and Tyler Wedington were taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital and all are stable.

According to the Nashville hospital, Lang was in the emergency department being checked over so there was no word yet on what his exact condition is; however, Counts is in critical but stable condition in the burn unit.

Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Wright, of Calvert City, Ky.; 56-year-old Jerome A. Smith, of Thibodaux, La.; and 41-year-old Quentin J. Stewart of Opelousas, La. were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.

Autopsies are scheduled for each of them in Louisville on Saturday morning.

According to KSP, the property the explosion happened on is owned by First Marine. The tugboat is owned by Smithland Towing. They say the workers on the site of the explosion were from First Marine, Four Rivers Marine Coating, Hutco and Thermal Control.

The preliminary investigation showed a total of 41 people were on site, but not all of them were on the tugboat at the time of the explosion.

KSP Troopers say there is no early indication of foul play being involved in the explosion.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also on scene and an OSHA investigator is expected soon.

The investigation is expected to last into the night hours and additional updates will be sent out with more specific information related to the incident and investigation.

According to Marshall County Emergency Management Captain Justin Harris, six people were transported out and two of those were airlifted.

Harris said three people are dead and six others injured.

Calvert City Fire Department, Gilbertsville Fire Department, East Marshall Fire Department and Palma-Briensburg Fire Department responded, along with Marshall County Rescue Squad, Marshall County Office of Emergency Management, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Calvert City Police Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Marshall County Ambulance, Livingston County Ambulance, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance, Mercy Ambulance and Air Evac.

This is near the First Marine LLC Dry Dock Boat and Barge Repair.

People are asked to avoid the industrial area of town for the foreseeable future as multiple agencies are responding.

According to a post from the Calvert City Fire Department, Air Products may be used as a helicopter landing zone if needed.

