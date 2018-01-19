Emergency crews respond to incident in Calvert City, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Emergency crews respond to incident in Calvert City, KY

(Source: Nathan Ellgren/KFVS) (Source: Nathan Ellgren/KFVS)
CALVERT CITY, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency responders are on the scene of an incident on Hollinger Road in Calvert City, Kentucky.

People are asked to avoid the industrial area of town for the foreseeable future as multiple agencies are responding.

According to a post from the Calvert City Fire Department, Air Products may be used as a helicopter landing zone if needed.

We have a crew en route.

