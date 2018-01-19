Ex-mayor of Chicago suburb pleads guilty in bribery scheme

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - A former mayor of a poor Chicago suburb has pleaded guilty for his role in an alleged $300,000 bribery scheme involving city contractors.

The Daily Southtown reports former Markham Mayor David Webb pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with prosecutors to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Webb was indicted last year. Authorities say bribes included payments made through campaign contributions, shell companies and small amounts of cash hidden in coffee cups.

Webb's attorney Theodore Poulos says Webb cooperated in the investigation and intends to continue cooperating and working to "own up to his own conduct and set things right." Poulos says Webb had a gambling problem.

The 69-year-old was elected mayor of the community of about 12,000 people in 2001. He declined to seek re-election last spring.

Information from: Southtown Star, http://southtownstar.chicagotribune.com/

