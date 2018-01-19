KY Chiefs of Police announce opposition of legalizing marijuana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police has announced its opposition to the legalization of marijuana.

Paducah, Kentucky Police Chief Branson Barnhill announced his support of the resolution

It opposes legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana.

Chief Barnhill is the current President of the association.

