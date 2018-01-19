First Alert: Warm and a change of T'storms on Monday

Cloudy skies and warm conditions have moved across the area.

Grant is watching a storm system that will head our way during the early morning hours tomorrow.

This evening will remain warm and breezy at times, with temperatures will hold steady for the most part in the middle 50s.



Monday we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms early.

Storms will taper off from west to east and by noon most areas will be dry.

It will be quite breezy as well. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.



We will see a cool down starting Tuesday across the Heartland.

