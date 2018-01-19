First Alert: Temps fall to freezing, fog possible overnight

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said temperatures this evening will fall close to freezing and remain there for most of the night.

Clouds will begin to increase during the early morning hours.

Highs today will climb above freezing. Most areas will hit highs in the 40s.

Clouds and fog will take over tonight. Lows will drop to near freezing tonight. Fog may develop as well.

Some on and off showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance for rain will be Sunday night through the first half of Monday.

Much of next week looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 40s

