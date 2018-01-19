First Alert: chance of t'storms

Warmer and more humid air will be streaming in from the south today and tonight.

Brian Alworth says we will have cloudy and mild but damp conditions today.

Tonight will be pretty windy and mild with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight.

A few of the storms late tonight could have severe strong wind gusts.



We are tracking a chance of storms tonight into Monday morning.

