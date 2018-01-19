First Alert: Above freezing temps with rain chance

Good news! This weekend will be above freezing in the Heartland.

Sadly, we aren't going to see much sunshine, as clouds move in from the south.

Brian Alworth says today will be mainly cloudy with highs about 43 to 50.

Saturday night has a chance of drizzle or sprinkle. Lows should only reach 40 to 46.

Sunday also has a chance of some light rain with highs ranging from 54 to 58.

Tomorrow night will be windy with maybe a few thunder showers.

