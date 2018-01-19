US 68 near Draffenville, KY blocked due to fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US 68 near Draffenville, KY blocked due to fire

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
DRAFFENVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is blocked due to a large structure fire according to Marshall County 911.

A detour is via the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 24.

Both lanes of US 68 are blocked just west of the Purchase Parkway Interchange immediately at the entrance to Mike Miller Park.

Firefighters are responding to a large structure fire at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials estimate the roadway will be blocked for about two hours.

