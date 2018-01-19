US 68 near Draffenville, KY blocked due to fire

US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is blocked due to a large structure fire according to Marshall County 911.

A detour is via the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 24.

Both lanes of US 68 are blocked just west of the Purchase Parkway Interchange immediately at the entrance to Mike Miller Park.

Firefighters are responding to a large structure fire at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials estimate the roadway will be blocked for about two hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.