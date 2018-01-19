Early morning fire in Marshall County at road department

US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is open following to a large structure fire according to the Kentucky Transportation District.

Both lanes of US 68 were blocked just west of the Purchase Parkway Interchange immediately at the entrance to Mike Miller Park.

Firefighters responded to a large structure at the Marshall County Road Department according to Palma-Briensburg Fire Department.

The department said in a post on social media that Gilbertville, Possum Trot, Calvert City Fire Departments, Marshall County Rescue Squad, Red Cross, and the Road Department assisted in putting out the flames.

Officials estimated the roadway would be blocked for about two hours.

