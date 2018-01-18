Ex-Kentucky House speaker running for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The former Kentucky House speaker who stepped down after signing a secret sexual harassment settlement is running for re-election.

The Secretary of State's website shows that Jeff Hoover filed paperwork Thursday to seek re-election. Hoover resigned as speaker earlier this month after acknowledging he and three other GOP lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican caucus. Hoover did not resign his seat in the legislature.

The Legislative Ethics Commission is investigating the settlement and plans to have a public hearing soon. Hoover has been in the House since 1997. He was elected speaker in 2017 shortly after Republicans won a majority for the first time in nearly a century.

