Illinois man pleads guilty in 1985 death of 15-year-old girl

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say an Illinois man has pleaded guilty in the 1985 death of a teenage girl who left her suburban Chicago home to go to the store and never returned.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says 64-year-old Michael Jones of Champaign entered the plea Thursday in the death of 15-year-old Kristina Wesselman, whose body was found more than 30 years ago in a field between her Glen Ellyn home and the store. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Jones was charged in 2015 after being linked to the case through a DNA sample provided after he pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery in Champaign County. He has been held in the DuPage County jail without bond since September 2015.

Jones is due in court Tuesday for sentencing.

