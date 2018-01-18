Structure fire in Cape Girardeau County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Structure fire in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Whitewater Fire Department is fighting a structure fire off of Hwy. U and Diamond Lane in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County deputies were out directing traffic.

No other information is available at this time.

