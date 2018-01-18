Southeast defeats SIUE in first OVC road win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast defeats SIUE in first OVC road win

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
EDWARDSILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State Men's basketball team played Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in an away game on Thursday, January 18.

The Redhawks took the win with a final score of 86 to 74.

Denzel Mahoney scored a career-high 35 points in the game.

