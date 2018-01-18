2 suspects arrested after purse reported stolen in Jefferson Co., IL

Two people were put behind bars after deputies responded to a theft in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to the sheriff's office, Brandin Hylton and Christian Sloan, both of Springfield, Missouri, face charges. Hylton faces possession of methamphetamine, burglary, and theft. Sloan faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license.

Deputies responded to the Bluford American Legion about the theft of a purse. The credit card had been used at Walmart, according to investigators.

While on the way to Walmart, a deputy spotted Hylton walking down the interstate. After questioning, Hylton threw the meth on the ground. Hylton matched the description of the person who took the purse, according to the sheriff's office.

While making a traffic stop near Walmart, meth and needles were found in the car driven by Sloan, along with the stolen purse, according to investigators.

Both were taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

