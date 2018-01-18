Dogs found frozen to death in Cairo, IL

The below freezing temperatures can be dangerous to outdoor animals. One veterinarian in Southern Illinois spoke out after two dogs were found frozen to death.

“The problem is dogs are freezing to death," Dr. Cay Creese, Veterinarian at St Francis Community Animal Rescue & Education in Murphysboro, said.

The shelter recently took in 8 dogs, 2 of them dead due to frigid temps.

"Nobody is taking responsibility and no one is accounting for these dogs and they die," said Creese.

The mother dog and pups were found in an abandoned house thanks to a woman.

Dr. Creese explained the unfortunate situation that if only local animal control would enforce the law.

The Carbondale Police Department explained the problem is not with animal control, but with state legislation.

“There is a state law that says it is a misdemeanor for anyone to allow for animals to be out in extreme weather conditions that would cause death or injury to an animal," explained Sgt. Amber Ronketto with the Carbondale Police Department.

“The state law does not have any of those requirements set in place it is written very vaguely …it just says extreme conditions. That could be very different if you’re talking about a 5 pound Chihuahua or a 150 pound Alaskan Malamute.”

The City of Carbondale is covered by a more specific city ordinance, stating each owner has to provide adequate safe and sanitary shelter, water, and protection from weather.

Unfortunately, authorities say in regards to the dogs, there may not be anyone to hold accountable for leaving the dogs out in the cold.

If you see a dog not housed correctly in these weather conditions, take a picture and call your local animal control or police department.

