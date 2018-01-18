Murray State readies for 81st Annual Campus Lights

Campus Lights is the longest-running musical that is entirely produced and performed by students in the south.

The 81st Annual Campus Lights, a long-standing Murray State University tradition, will take place Jan. 19–20 at 7 p.m. as well as Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium.

This year’s musical, “Into the Woods,” begins with a baker and his wife wishing for a child when a witch appears with an offer to reverse a curse that was once set upon the baker’s family.

In order to lift the curse, the baker and his wife go into the woods, meeting fairy tale characters, such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, princes, and Little Red Riding Hood and Jack. At the same time they are looking for a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper pure as gold. Everyone's wishes are granted but not without disastrous consequences for their actions. “Into the Woods,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is a classic with something for everyone to enjoy.

Adult tickets are $15, student tickets (with ID) are $10 and tickets for children (ages 12 and under) are $7. Ticket reservations can be made on the Campus Lights Facebook page or at campuslights.org. Tickets can be picked up in advance inside Lovett Auditorium beginning Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the musical directly benefit music scholarships at Murray State.

Also new in 2018 is a Prince and Princess Party that will take place at 6 p.m. after the Sunday performance. The party will include a variety of activities, including snack time, stories with Cinderella and craft time to make tiaras and crowns in addition to a photo opportunity with Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Belle and their respective princes.

Invitations to the Prince and Princess Party are $20 per child, which includes admission to one performance of “Into the Woods” and admission for one child and one adult to the party.

