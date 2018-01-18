Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announces Spring 2018 schedule

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will be hosting a series of after-hours discussions that caters to taboo topics within the arts.

These discussions will take place from February through May at 7 p.m. on select Thursdays.

Red Light Night started in the fall of 2015 and has succeeded in providing a platform to allow people in the Southeast Missouri area to share their personal experiences and points of view.

Past topics have covered matters such as race, sexuality, religion, spirituality and the environment.

Red Light Night has become one of the Arts Council’s most attended events with at least 50 attendees at each event during the fall 2017 season.

Following the speaker, there will be a Q & A session that will allow the audience to ask questions and talk about their ideas.

“Materiality within the Arts” will be the topic for Spring 2018 and will feature Southeast Missouri State University faculty and alumni.

Here is the schedule for this season’s Red Light Night:

February 15 – Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University

March 15 – Conley Clark, Gallery Manager at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

April 19 – Dr. Shane Mizicko, Director of Percussion at Southeast Missouri State University

May 17 – Zack Tucker, Graduate Student at the University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign.

The participating speakers' views expressed at Red Light Nights are their own and do not reflect those of the Arts Council staff, sponsors, affiliates or its board members.

For further information about Red Light Night can be found on the Arts Council’s website.

