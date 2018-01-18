KY transportation cabinet restocking salt to prepare for more winter weather

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have started to restock supplies of salt and other ice-fighting chemicals to be prepared for the next round of winter weather.

According to the KYTC, the District 1 Snow & Ice Team has ordered 13,5000 tons of salt with a price tag of $770,000.

They also ordered 45,000 gallons of calcium chloride at about 86 cents per gallon. Crews used about 75% of their available salt supply over the last week.

KYTC District 1 headquartered in Paducah includes Kentucky’s 12-westernmost counties: Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton.

