2 arrested for marijuana grow operation in Graves Co., KY

Two people are behind bars for allegedly growing marijuana inside a home in Mayfield.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, someone called in a tip that illegal drug activity was going on inside a home on Dorothy Lane.

Officers searched the home and found a marijuana grow station inside a closet along with several marijuana plants.

Investigators also found three bags of marijuana along with scales, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

Scott Ausmus, 27, and Cheyenne Aalder, 28, were arrested on charges of cultivating marijuana (5 plants or more), trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz.) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

