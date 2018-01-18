Several southern IL schools to receive library grant money

A number of southern Illinois schools will be getting grant money from the Secretary of State's School Library Grant Program.

The program awarded 1.2 million dollars to public schools in the state.

According to State Representative Dave Severin from Benton, the following schools will get the grant:

Benton CHSD #103 will receive $750

Benton CCSD #47 $81

Carterville CUSD #5 $1,571.25

Christopher Unit School District #99 $750

Johnston City CUD #1 $794.25

Marion CUSD #2 $2,875.50

Crab Orchard CCU #3 $750

Sesser-Valier CUSD #196 $750

Thompsonville CUSD #174 $750

Frankfort CUSD #168 $750

“The School Library Grant Program is intended to provide more library books and materials for public school students across the state.” Rep. Severin said “I am excited to see so much money is coming to the Public Schools in our district. I know from my experience as a member of the Benton School Board, libraries often times get shortchanged in favor of other school programs. These funds will greatly help our Public Schools provide their students with access to quality Libraries.”

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White said Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program for libraries.

