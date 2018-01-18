Clean-up alternatives open house at Crab Orchard Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be hosting an open house and public meeting on Wednesday, January 24, to present clean-up alternatives and take comments on the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report for Area 7 Pesticide Area at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge near Marion, Illinois.

The open house will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and the public meeting will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event is located at the Visitor Information Center at 8588 Route 148 South, Marion, IL 62959, located

4 miles south of Route 13, on Route 148 South.

The Area 7 Pesticide Area includes four warehouses, surrounding soils and groundwater contaminated with pesticides and other chemicals located in an industrial warehouse complex in the southeastern portion of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge between Marion and Carterville. The warehouse complex is located within a restricted area of the refuge.

The Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report provides an evaluation of cleanup alternatives. The preferred alternative is removal and off-site disposal of four buildings and contaminated soils. Cleaning up the site will protect human health and the environment.

A public comment period is open through February 5, 2018. During this time, the public is encouraged to submit any comments on the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report to Mike Coffey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 4503 West DeYoung, Suite 201, Marion, IL 62959 or Michael_Coffey@fws.gov.

For additional information contact the refuge at 618-998-5907, email us at craborchardcleanup@fws.gov or write to: Project Manager at 4503 West DeYoung Street, Suite 201, Marion, Il 62959.

