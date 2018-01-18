2.7 magnitude earthquake felt in MO, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Missouri and Tennessee and reported by the United States Geological Survey on Jan. 18. 

It happened just after 2 p.m. and was centered near Nordlow, Missouri and 26 miles north/northeast of Kennett, Mo. 

