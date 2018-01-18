Missouri Senate approves 3 Greitens' department directors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several department directors for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have finally won Senate confirmation for their jobs.

Social Services Director Steve Corsi, Economic Development Director Rob Dixon and Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui all had originally been announced by Greitens last spring.

They had been serving on an acting or interim basis until Senate confirmation Thursday. The directors are among 56 Greitens' appointees to receive confirmation this week.

The Senate has until early February to act on dozens of additional appointments that had been announced by Greitens while the Legislature was not in session.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.