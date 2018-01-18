Man arrested after dog locked in vehicle, pot found

A man is facing charges after deputies rescued a dog from a locked vehicle on Hinleville Road on Thursday, January 18.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Isaac A. Barnhill, 19, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia/buy/possess.

Deputies rescued the dog trapped inside the locked vehicle at the Five Star gas station around 9:30 a.m. The heat was on high and the dog was panting heavily, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies also noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They found 397 grams of marijuana, a scale and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's dispatch said the dog was released to someone who knows the dog's owner.

