Illinois governor to air ad of rival, Blagojevich on wiretap

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner will air campaign ads featuring 11 minutes of conversations between a top Democratic rival and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich captured on FBI wiretaps.

Rauner's campaign said Thursday the ads featuring billionaire businessman J.B. Prizker and the now-imprisoned Blagojevich will air statewide this weekend.

Rauner's campaign says the move is a response to Pritzker's statements that an ad released last week was selectively edited. That ad included a portion of audio in which Blagojevich and Pritzker discuss the possibility of Blagojevich appointing Pritzker attorney general.

Pritzker's campaign says he was never accused of wrongdoing. He says Rauner is "desperately trying to interfere in the Democratic primary because he can't defend his failed record."

Rauner is considered the most vulnerable GOP governor seeking re-election. Pritzker faces five candidates for the Democratic nomination in Illinois' March 20 primary.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.