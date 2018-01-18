Chicago makes Amazon's finalist list for second headquarters

Good Friday morning Heartland. Enjoy the sunshine today, Laura Wibbenmeyer says the next few days will be rather gloomy.
US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is blocked due to a large structure fire according to Marshall County 911.
State officials say Kentucky ended last year with a drop in its unemployment rate.
Organizations that serve children are invited to participate in training that aims to help prevent child sex abuse.
Good Friday morning, it is January 19, 2018. First Alert Forecast It’s finally Friday Heartland and it isn't as cold this morning.
