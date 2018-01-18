Oklahoma's Mayfield takes Manning Award as nation's top QB

The Redhawks played Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in an away game on Thursday, January 18.
The Murray State Racers played Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 18.
Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield has been named the 2017 Manning Award winner after a season in which he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns.
The Missouri men's basketball team took on Tennessee at Mizzou arena on Wednesday, January 17.
