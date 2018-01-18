Oklahoma's Mayfield takes Manning Award as nation's top QB - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oklahoma's Mayfield takes Manning Award as nation's top QB

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield has been named the 2017 Manning Award winner after a season in which he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Mayfield is the first Sooner and first former walk-on to win the Manning Award, which is given to the nation's top college quarterback and is the only award to consider post-season performances in voting by a national media panel as well as Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Mayfield also won the Heisman Trophy this season and led the Sooners to a Big 12 championship, as well as a semifinal berth in the College Football Playoff.

Other finalists for this year's Manning Award were: Ohio State's J.T. Barrett, Clemson's Kelly Bryant, Southern California's Sam Darnold, Alabama's Jalen Hurts, Louisville's Lamar Jackson, Penn State's Trace McSorley, UCF's McKenzie Milton, Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph, Auburn's Jarrett Stidham and Arizona's Khalil Tate.

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SEMO vs. SIUE

    SEMO vs. SIUE

    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-01-19 03:10:20 GMT
    (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The Redhawks played Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in an away game on Thursday, January 18. 

    The Redhawks played Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in an away game on Thursday, January 18. 

  • Murray State men lose on the road to Belmont

    Murray State men lose on the road to Belmont

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:08 PM EST2018-01-19 02:08:51 GMT
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    The Murray State Racers played Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 18. 

    The Murray State Racers played Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, January 18. 

  • Study finds CTE may be caused without concussions

    Study finds CTE may be caused without concussions

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-01-18 18:58:32 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 3:27 PM EST2018-01-18 20:27:58 GMT
    Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion. (Source: Boston University School of Medicine)Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion. (Source: Boston University School of Medicine)

    Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.

    Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly