Arkansas health officials say 150 people exposed to measles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Health says about 150 people were exposed to measles after an ill traveler flew from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Little Rock.

Officials say those exposed to measles include passengers on United Airlines Flight 5314 on Jan. 10, as well as people in the University of Arkansas at Medical Science's emergency room on Jan. 11. Chief medical officer Gary Wheeler says they should contact the Health Department to verify they have been vaccinated.

Wheeler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the ill passenger traveled from outside the United States for a new job in Arkansas and developed measles symptoms en route.

Illinois health officials say two unrelated measles cases have been reported this month involving passengers at O'Hare, which is the nation's third-largest airport by passenger volume.

