Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
A St. Louis man who sold and manufactured fentanyl out of his home will spend nine years in prison.

According to a spokesperson for United States Attorney Donald Boyce of the Southern District of Illinois, Andre Walker sold 324.8 grams of fentanyl between Aug. 2016 and April 2017.

Investigators also found a make-shift manufacturing operation in Walker's home. He reportedly measured fentanyl into individual capsules.

When he was arrested, Walker had nearly 90 grams of pre-packaged fentanyl, more than $3,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

