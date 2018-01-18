Cape Girardeau Co., MO leaders hold town hall meeting

Leaders from Cape Girardeau County, Missouri will be available to answer questions in a town hall meeting.

The event has been moved from the Cape Public Library and instead will be held at the Kimbeland Country Club at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 18.

The six office holders will be at the meeting: Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, and State Officials Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, Rep. Kathy Swan and Sen. Wayne Wallingford.

Before the event, both Rep. Lichtenegger and Rep. Swan spoke with KFVS about their contributions to tax reform this session.

"I fight very hard for every dollar for our higher ed institutions because without them we don't have an educated workforce and we need that," said Lichtenegger.

"Obviously we've looked at our own budget and tax reform and a lot of discussion about tax credit," said Swan. "I have filed the bill numerous years that would allow the general assembly to weigh in on the total dollar amount for a tax credit package."

But taxes are not the only thing on these state Reps minds. For Lichtenegger she holds foster care highly among things that she is working to fix.

"It's a very very important thing for me being that I grew up in a children's home," she said. "I understand what these kids go through, and we're trying to really do the best we can do to help these children so they grow up to be productive citizens."

For Swan, she recently attended a Women's conference in D.C., where one of the main topics of discussion was the Opioid epidemic.

"Many of the discussions that we've had nationwide revolve around in this particular state we've talked about the prescription drug database," she said. "But there are other tools in the toolbox. That's one but a database is what it says, it's not an action plan."

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

