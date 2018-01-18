Free health/life-saving programs through Noah’s Ark in Marion, IL

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is looking for representatives from county churches to learn about a free health/life-saving program.

The Operation Noah’s Ark workshops are set for January 30.

An introductory workshop starts 6 p.m. with a more in-depth planning workshop following at 6:30 p.m.

The workshops will be held at the health department's Marion office at 8160 Express Drive.

Operation Noah’s Ark is a health/life-saving program implemented in severe public health emergencies in Franklin and Williamson Counties when there is a need to protect the health of residents through the distribution of emergency medication or administration of a vaccine.

For more information or to sign-up call Ronda Koch at (618) 993-8111 ext. 212 or by email.

