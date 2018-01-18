Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for sex offender who did not reg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for sex offender who did not register

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Justin C. Wilson (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Justin C. Wilson (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff police are looking for a sex offender who failed to register his address.

According to police, Justin C. Wilson, 28, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, may be in Ripley County, Missouri.

Wilson did not register with the Butler County Sheriff's Office on January 5, 2018.

Anyone with information should call Poplar Bluff Police Capt. David Sutton at 573-785-5776 or email.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly