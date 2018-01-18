Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for sex offender who did not register

Poplar Bluff police are looking for a sex offender who failed to register his address.

According to police, Justin C. Wilson, 28, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, may be in Ripley County, Missouri.

Wilson did not register with the Butler County Sheriff's Office on January 5, 2018.

Anyone with information should call Poplar Bluff Police Capt. David Sutton at 573-785-5776 or email.

