Poplar Bluff, MO police looking for sex offender who did not register

Good Friday morning Heartland. Enjoy the sunshine today, Laura Wibbenmeyer says the next few days will be rather gloomy.
US 68 West near Draffenville, Kentucky is blocked due to a large structure fire according to Marshall County 911.
State officials say Kentucky ended last year with a drop in its unemployment rate.
Organizations that serve children are invited to participate in training that aims to help prevent child sex abuse.
Good Friday morning, it is January 19, 2018. First Alert Forecast It’s finally Friday Heartland and it isn't as cold this morning.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.
Phoenix-area police departments have evidence linking a 35-year-old man already charged with two killings to seven additional homicides that occurred in a three-week span late last year.
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.