Surprise! Penguin pops in on researchers

This Adelie penguin jumped on a research boat in Antarctica. (Source: Australian Government)

A group of researchers from Australia had an unexpected visitor on their boat.

Expeditioners with the Australian Antarctic Program were collecting water samples from two small boats in Newcomb Bay when an Adelie penguin hopped right in!

The Adelie penguin just porpoised out of the icy water and into the boat.

According to a release from the Australian Government, this penguin was one of eight that dropped by to check out their work.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.