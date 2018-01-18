SIU hosts annual Science in the South Conference

The 2018 Science in the South Conference at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will focus on new and interesting ways to teach science.

The workshop happens Friday, January 19 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the SIU Carbondale Student Center.

Anyone who works in K through 12 education is welcome to attend.

The conference starts with registration and a continental breakfast at the Corker Lounge.

There will be hands-on activities and lesson plans relevant to students of all ages.

Keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Diane Nelson, biological sciences professor emerita from East Tennessee State University.

Educators can earn up to 4.5 Professional Development Hours during the workshop.

The conference closes with a reception and prize drawing at 3:30 p.m.

Cost of the workshop is $95 and this includes all materials, exhibits, refreshments, lunch, and parking as well as 2018 Illinois Science Teachers Association membership.

Fee for students is $22.

Register online or by calling SIU's Conference and Scheduling Services at 618-536-7751.

Walk-in registration is also available.

