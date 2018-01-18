Suspect arrested in Sikeston armed robbery at Burger King

A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Jon Broom, a male entered Burger King armed with a handgun demanded the employee open the safe and left with cash.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:46 p.m. officers with Sikeston DPS responded to Burger King located at 921 E. Malone in reference to an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man entered the restaurant during closing time and showed a black semi-automatic handgun and forced the assistant manager to open the safe.

The suspect was described as a black male, standing 6’4” to 6’5” with a thin build.

He entered the lobby area and pointed a dark colored handgun at one of the Burger King employees and tolf them to get the manager.

The manager came to the front counter and the suspect pointed the handgun at her and forced her to open the safe where he took cash. The suspect left the restaurant walking southeast towards Maple and Greer St.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers and detectives performed a search of the area and found evidence associated with the robbery and developed a suspect at that time.

As of Thursday morning officers arrested a suspect but cannot release his name until he has been formally charged.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information may contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 all tips will remain confidential.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.