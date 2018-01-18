Salvation Army still accepting donations for Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau has not reached its Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The organization hoped to raise $300,000 for the 2017 campaign.

As of Jan. 18, they have collected $255,000.

Donations for the campaign will be accepted until Jan. 31.

You can make checks out to the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau and mail them to P.O. Box 803, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

If you want, you can also make a donation online.

